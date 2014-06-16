BEIJING, June 16 China deported a well-known
Chinese-born Australian artist on Monday after he was detained
following his comments on the 25th anniversary of the bloody
crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen
Square.
Guo Jian, 52, a former Chinese soldier, was detained last
month after an interview with the Financial Times regarding his
experiences as a protester during the army's violent dispersal
of the demonstrators on June 4, 1989.
His detention was seen as part of a wider effort by
authorities to stifle criticism of the government and
remembrance of those who died in connection with the events 25
years ago.
Melanie Wang, a friend of Guo's, told reporters at Beijing
airport that he had been put on an Air China flight to Sydney.
"I'll be taking off immediately. Thank you, all of you," Guo
said in a telephone call to Wang, which she recorded and played
to journalists at the airport.
China's foreign ministry has said that Guo had been detained
on visa fraud charges.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported that authorities had
smashed one of Guo's works at his Beijing studio, a large
diorama of Tiananmen Square that he had at one point last month
covered in raw minced pork.
Guo's girlfriend Yang Fangfang said that Guo had been able
to return to his Beijing studio briefly to pack up some of his
old paintings, but that his Tiananmen-related pieces had been
destroyed.
For the ruling Communist Party, the 1989 demonstrations that
clogged Tiananmen Square in Beijing and spread to other cities
remain taboo.
The anniversary of the date on which troops shot their way
into central Beijing has never been publicly marked in mainland
China, though every year there are commemorations in Hong Kong,
which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
The government has never released a death toll for the
crackdown, but estimates from human rights groups and witnesses
range from several hundred to several thousand.
This year's anniversary was marked by the detention of at
least 66 rights activists, according to rights group Amnesty
International, increased security in Beijing, and tighter
controls on the Internet.
