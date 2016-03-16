By Jarni Blakkarly
| MELBOURNE, March 16
MELBOURNE, March 16 Growing demand for powdered
milk formula among China's middle class and online direct
distribution are driving major investments in processing
capacity, the head of Australia's largest dairy producer Murray
Goulburn said on Wednesday.
Murray Goulburn Unit Trust on Tuesday announced
plans to build a A$280 million ($208 million) formula processing
factory in partnership with U.S. company Mead Johnson Nutrition
and Indonesia's Kalbe Nutritionals.
The first stage of the plant in the state of Victoria will
be operational in early 2019 and will initially produce 45,000
tonnes of powder formula per year, Murray Goulburn said in a
statement.
"In an already competitive Chinese market, this rise of a
mobile middle-class, plus e-commerce gives disruptors new
avenues to compete and win," said Murray Goulburn CEO Gary
Helou.
Australia is seeking to dominate Asian markets for premium
foods, as the country looks to rebalance its economy as a mining
investment boom fades.
China represents 18 percent of Australia's dairy export
volume. Asia as a whole accounts for 78 percent of the export
market, valued at A$2.88 billion ($2.15 billion) last year,
according to Dairy Australia.
E-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba, import
two-thirds of dairy products into China, according to Chinese
market consultants The Silk Initiative.
"We are going more and more direct and it will keep going
until it reaches an equilibrium. Will it be sustainable in the
long term? We don't know, but we welcome it," said Helou.
Shares in Murray Goulburn have risen by 4 percent since
Monday.
($1 = 1.3421 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jarni Blakkarly; Editing by Joseph Radford)