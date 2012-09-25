CANBERRA, Sept 25 Australia's island state of
Tasmania is courting dairy investments from China's giant
sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp, as the world's
most populous country looks overseas to secure food supplies.
Tasmania's move comes after Canberra last month approved a
Chinese company's bid for a giant cotton farm, which ignited
fresh debate about foreign investment in Australian
agriculture.
Tasmanian Premier Lara Giddings, who wrapped up a trade
mission to China this week, said her discussions with CIC were
primarily around dairy.
"I welcome the China Investment Corporation's interest in
Tasmania and stand ready to work with them in any way possible,"
she said in a statement.
China Investment Corp (CIC), which manages around
$410 billion in assets, had sent executives to inspect two dairy
farms in Tasmania earlier this month, Australian media reported.
The Van Diemen's Land Company (VDL), which operates one of
the farms that CIC executives had reportedly visited, told
Reuters that it was talking with several interested parties to
raise A$180 million ($188 million) to fund their dairy expansion
plan.
"I can confirm we've had a number of people involved in
equity raising and doing their due diligence," said VDL chief
executive officer Michael Guerin, declining to name the parties.
Any proposal from CIC, owned by the Chinese government,
would be examined by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board
(FIRB), which looks at all proposed investments from state-owned
enterprises.
China, Australia's biggest trading partner, is seeking to
increase its food security, including dairy production, to feed
its population of 1.3 billion by encouraging its firms to expand
overseas.
"If Australia is to capitalise on these opportunities, as we
have done in the energy and resources sector, we must be open to
foreign investment," Resources Minister Martin Ferguson told a
Sydney forum on Tuesday.
Foreign investors own around 11 percent of Australia's
farmlands, but Treasurer Wayne Swan on Monday said agriculture
would be a growth industry in Australia and foreign investment
would be important to support jobs and growth.
CIC, which is based in Beijing, was not available for
comment.
CIC looks to make long-term investments, and usually does
not take a controlling role in its investments, CIC says on its
website.
($1 = 0.9595 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)