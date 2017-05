BEIJING Australia is hoping to see trilateral naval exercises with China and the United States and is pursuing new strategic partnership with Asia's biggest economy, Prime Minister Julia Gillard said on Tuesday.

Gillard, speaking in Beijing at a trade forum, said Australia was seeking more cooperation with China in clean energy and emissions trading and was pursuing a more broad-based economic partnership that would extend beyond resources.

