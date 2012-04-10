By James Grubel
CANBERRA, April 10 China and Australia agreed to
work more closely on infrastructure investment on Tuesday
despite Beijing raising concerns about a ban on Chinese
telecommunications company Huawei from bidding for lucrative
Australian broadband contracts.
China's Commerce Minister Chen Deming raised the Huawei
issue during two hours of talks with Australia's Trade minister
Craig Emerson in Canberra.
China said on Friday it was "deeply concerned" about
Australia's decision to ban Huawei, the world's largest
telecoms firm, from work on the $38 billion national broadband
network due to undefined security concerns.
A spokesman for Emerson said the talks also touched on
long-running free trade negotiations between the two countries,
barriers to agricultural investment in Australia and World Trade
Organization talks.
China is Australia's top trading partner due to its growing
appetite for Australia's natural resources, with Australian
exports worth more than $65 billion, or 26 percent of all
exports, and bilateral trade worth $105 billion.
The two countries have had 18 rounds of negotiations on a
free trade agreement, but progress has been slow with China
reluctant to open its markets to Australian investment and to
protect intellectual property.
Ahead of the talks, Emerson told Australia television the
Huawei issue would not hurt the growing relationship with China.
"I am confident of this: irrespective of the decision on
Huawei, we will have a strong, flourishing commercial
relationship and a good friendship with China," Emerson said.
During his visit to Canberra, Chen and Australia's
Infrastructure Minister Anthony Albanese signed an agreement on
stronger cooperation on infrastructure, which could allow more
Chinese investment into Australian projects.
"I think the developed world needs to come to terms with
this: China and India will be net lenders in the 21st century.
We're used to developing countries borrowing money from rich
countries. It's going to be the other way around," Emerson said.
"So the memorandum of understanding ... will involve
encouraging more Chinese investment in Australian
infrastructure."
Emerson said any projects funded by China under the
agreement would continue to need approval of the Australian
government's Foreign investment Review Board, which can veto
foreign investment on national interest grounds.
(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Kim Coghill)