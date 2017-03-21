By Philip Wen and Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING, March 21
BEIJING, March 21 China expects positive moves
to signing up Australia for its New Silk Road initiative when
Premier Li Keqiang visits this week, but two sources familiar
with the issues said the Australian government is likely to bide
its time before committing.
The plan, officially called the One Belt, One Road, or OBOR,
initiative, is a signature foreign and economic policy of
Chinese President Xi Jinping, envisioning massive infrastructure
spending to link China to Asia and beyond.
Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang told reporters
on Tuesday there are "many opportunities and space for
cooperation" between China and Australia for One Belt, One Road,
a subject he said Li would bring up on his Australia visit.
"I believe these discussions will have positive results,"
Zheng said, without elaborating.
Discussions over a potential Belt and Road memorandum of
understanding began in October last year, while Xi first raised
Northern Australia as a potential Belt and Road investment
destination during his visit to Australia in 2014.
"The information in just the past one or two days is that
there will be no memorandum signed as hoped," one source told
Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"There will definitely be opportunities for this and further
cooperation in future," the source added, citing a big OBOR
summit to be held in May in Beijing or later in the year when
Australia and China mark 45 years of diplomatic relations.
But another source said the Australian side was taking a
"wait-and-see" approach to gauge how other major Western
economies reacted to China's overtures.
The Australian government did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
China is Australia's biggest trading partner and the two
have a wide-ranging free trade deal.
Australia is also a staunch U.S. ally, despite discord
between Canberra and the new administration of U.S. President
Donald Trump, who has killed off an ambitious regional trade
pact the Trans Pacific Partnership, and labelled a refugee swap
deal with Australia as "dumb".
Australia has previously drawn criticism from China for
running surveillance flights over disputed islands in the South
China Sea and called on China to obey international norms in the
strategic waterway.
Last week while in Singapore, Australian Foreign Minister
Julie Bishop suggested China could never reach its full
potential unless it embraced democracy.
Asked about Bishop's comments, Zheng said the two countries
have had a successful relationship over the past 45 years
because they both respected each other's societal and historical
differences.
"In the future we hope friends in various fields in
Australia can uphold this spirit, abandon 'you win, I lose' and
ideological prejudices," he said.
Li visits New Zealand after Australia.
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)