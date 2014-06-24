BEIJING, June 24 China and Australia, which have
been trying to set up a bilateral free trade agreement for
years, are determined to sign a deal by the end of this year,
Australia's trade chief said on Tuesday after talks with Chinese
leaders.
But there has been little sign of a breakthrough despite
Prime Minister Tony Abbott's expressed intent to seal an
agreement before November.
Australian Trade and Investment Minister Andrew Robb said
the deal with China was on track, but declined to give details
of talks, saying he didn't want to "put his cards on the table".
"The conclusion was that it was doable this year. It could
be completed, and that both governments are determined to bring
it to completion later this year," Robb said after meeting with
Xu Shaoshi, the chairman of China's powerful economic planning
agency, the National Development and Reform Commission.
"There is a negotiation, so anything can happen. But we're
both confident and we went through in some detail what ground
had to be covered, including agriculture," Robb told reporters.
Free trade talks have been stymied by Beijing's concerns
over opening markets to Australian food. There are fears in
Australia that an influx of cheap Chinese goods could threaten
domestic producers facing a strong local currency and high
costs.
China has expressed worries over Australia's stringent
approval process on foreign investment by state-owned
enterprises. Canberra, like many of China's trading partners,
wants Beijing to improve access to key industries in which
foreign investment is currently restricted.
Nonetheless, China's thirst for minerals has fuelled more
than 20 years of unbroken economic growth in Australia.
Robb was in China with Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey for
the country's first annual Strategic Economic Dialogue with
China, Australia's largest two-way trading partner.
Trade in goods and services between the two countries
reached about $150 billion in 2013, according to the Australian
government.
Abbott had said he hoped a deal could be reached before
November, in time for Chinese President Xi Jinping's scheduled
visit to Australia.
But some have criticised the prime minister for setting a
timeline for clinching the deal, arguing that it gives China
leverage in the negotiations, which began in 2005. Since then,
Australia has started and finished deals with both Japan and
South Korea.
Robb also expressed optimism about concluding the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade deal with the United
States and 10 other Pacific Rim economies in 2015.
"My assessment of U.S. politics ... is that it won't pass
this year no matter what happens. I think the best window and
the best opportunity will be in the first half of next year," he
said.
Central to U.S. President Barack Obama's strategic shift
toward Asia, the TPP would cut trade barriers and harmonise
standards in a deal covering two-fifths of the world economy and
a third of global trade. Many countries had hoped to complete
the TPP last year, but talks stalled over Japanese tariffs on
agricultural imports.
Beijing has painted Obama's "pivot" to Asia as an effort to
contain the rising Asian power, which is not party to the TPP
negotiations.
