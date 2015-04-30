By Swati Pandey
| SYDNEY, April 30
SYDNEY, April 30 China overtook the United
States to become the largest source of foreign investment in
Australia last year, driven by a surge in real estate purchases
that is fuelling fears of a house price bubble.
Australian property has long been a popular choice for
Chinese investors but investments appear to have sped up in the
past year as Beijing's crackdown on corruption has gathered
momentum.
China received approvals to invest A$27.65 billion ($22.08
billion) in Australia, with almost half going into real estate,
according to the 2013/14 annual report of the Foreign Investment
Review Board, which oversees international investment.
"Demand from Chinese and Asian investors into Australian
real estate will keep growing," said Matthew Tiller, national
research manager at real estate agency LJ Hooker.
"It is expected that the Australian dollar will go down a
little bit further, and that will make it more attractive for
Chinese investors to invest more in real estate."
Property prices, particularly in Sydney, Australia's most
populous city, have been on a tear, fuelled by record low
interest rates, strong investor appetite and limited supply of
housing stock after years of under-investment.
Sydney house prices have jumped 15 percent in the past 12
months, compared with a 5-year return of 6.6 percent, says
property monitoring group CoreLogic.
The A$12.4 billion of Chinese funds invested in Australian
real estate in the year ending June 2014 was 17 percent of the
approved foreign investment of A$74.5 billion in the sector.
Australia limits foreigners to buying new residential
properties, but a parliamentary inquiry last year found
widespread abuse of the system.
To cool property prices, the government in February said it
would charge fees to foreign nationals buying homes and fine
those breaking foreign investment laws.
Last month, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey ordered the
Chinese owner of a A$39-million ($31-million) Sydney mansion to
sell up within 90 days, saying it was bought
illegally.
"We already have significant laws in the country and they
should be policed. We don't need further laws," said Justin
Brown, an official of global real estate agency CBRE, who was
part of the parliamentary inquiry.
Sydney and Melbourne, home to a third of Australia's
population of 23.6 million, ranked third and sixth among the
world's least affordable places to buy a home, U.S. urban
planning researcher Demographia said.
The United States had total approvals for A$17.5 billion,
with real estate accounting for A$6 billion. However, the United
States and neighbouring New Zealand have higher thresholds for
notifying the FIRB.
($1=1.2523 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)