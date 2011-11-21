* China car sales growth slowing to single digit in 2011,
2012
* Automakers under pressure to cut prices, improve services
* Demand for premium cars remains strong
By Alison Leung and Fang Yan
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov 21 Car sales growth
in China will remain stagnant next year in the absence of
incentives for buyers and China's tight credit control, raising
pressure on car makers to cut prices and improve after-sales
services, industry executives and analysts said on Monday.
China, the world's largest automobile market, is likely to
see car demand grow between 3 and 10 percent in 2012, compared
with about 5-6 percent expected for this year and down from 33
percent in 2010, industry executives said at an auto show in
Guangzhou.
While automakers remain confident about the long-term
outlook for China, as evidenced by a slew of expansion projects
some have announced in recent years, near-term prospects are not
promising amid global economic uncertainties.
"China's auto market is very tough this year. You can see
that from the January to October data," said Zeng Qinghong,
president of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, a
Chinese partner of Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co
Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd.
Car sales in China climbed just 1.4 percent in October,
causing growth for the first 10 months to ease to 5.9 percent as
the government removed subsidies on small cars and raised the
eligibility for fuel-saving incentives.
China's car sales should grow about 6 percent this year and
should be roughly the same in 2012, said Zeng.
"Sales are affected by government policies, including banks
tightening lending. We can feel that. Dealer credit and car
financing are also tightening," Zeng added.
Zhang Baolin, president of Chongqing Changan Automobile Co
, was more pessimistic, forecasting sales to grow as
little as 3 percent in 2012 from 18.5 million units estimated
for this year.
PRICE COMPETITION
Slowing sales growth, coupled with capacity expansion may
push some automakers to cut prices or spend more on after-sale
services to drive growth, with competition focused on models
priced at 200,000 yuan ($31,500) or more, analysts said.
Some car dealers told Reuters that although they had not
announced price cuts, they had started providing cash rebates
for buyers.
Fang Qinliang, sales manager at Guangzhou Mingzhi
Auto Trading co Ltd, said his company, which sells Emgrand brand
sedan cars made by Zhejiang Geely Holdings Group Co Ltd, would
provide a cash rebate of 2,000-3,000 yuan for each car sold.
Some of his industry colleagues would provide cash rebates
of up to 20,000 yuan on other models, he said.
"Price competition, which has already been seen earlier this
year, will still be there as a way to clear inventories," said
Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.
"But it will not be a main theme as the car makers have been
putting more effort into providing quality services...to draw
potential buyers," he said, adding that the current share prices
of some Hong Kong-listed Chinese automakers reflected slowing
car sales growth.
PREMIUM CAR SALES SHINE
High-end cars were doing much better in terms of sales
growth, partially because the market had only recently begun to
take off, executives and analysts said.
Volvo, owned by China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
, should see 40-50 percent sales growth in China next
year, said Richard Snijders, president and chief executive of
Volvo's China distribution unit.
Volvo expected to sell 48,000-50,000 cars in China this
year, said Snijders, up from just over 30,000 units last year.
"The premier market is not affected as much. We are still a
small player in China. We can still grow fast because we can be
a bit more nimble and a bit better than what we have been
doing," he added.
A China joint venture of French car maker PSA Peugeot
Citroen and China Changan Automobile Group said on
Sunday that it planned to tap the premium car market in China.
German premium carmaker BMW AG's third-quarter
earnings surpassed expectations, bolstered by robust growth in
China and demand for its 5-Series sedan.
($1 = 6.3554 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Writing by Charlie Zhu;
Editing by Chris Lewis and Matt Driskill)