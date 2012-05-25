* Zhongsheng Group takes stake in Carlsson Autotechnik
* Plans to create retail chain to sell super-luxury cars
* Mercedes approval means warranties can be maintained
* Companies will set up China plants to make Carlsson kits
BEIJING, May 25 Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd
, a major Chinese auto retailer, announced on Friday it
has acquired a 70 percent stake in German
vehicle-personalization specialist Carlsson Autotechnik GMBH to
meet rising demand from wealthy Chinese car owners for custom
bodies and souped-up engines.
China's auto retailers like Zhongsheng and Pangda Automobile
Trade Co are diversifying their offerings to gain
market share as the country's nouveau riche spend millions on
luxury cars.
Zhongsheng's chairman, Huang Yi, said the company is
formulating "aggressive plans" for Carlsson that will take
advantage of Zhongsheng's vast network of dealers stretching
from Heilongjiang province in the north to Guangdong in the
south.
Huang declined to disclose the financial details of the
investment and declined to quantify what kind of revenue and
profit growth for Zhongsheng he expects from Carlsson, but said
margins on car accessories Zhongsheng sells are already
"formidable." Zhongsheng sold 300 million yuan ($47 million)
worth of accessories last year through its network, he said.
Huang also said the Carlsson acquisition is aimed at a
growing population of owners in Beijing, Shanghai and other mega
cities across China where government officials and wealthy
buyers have snapped up so many luxury cars that they have lost
their cachet.
"The problem is there are so many Mercedes, BMW and Audi
cars in Shanghai and Beijing that those cars sometimes feel like
mainstream cars, like driving a Camry in Los Angeles," Huang
said.
Most of Carlsson's products are authorized by Mercedes-Benz,
a status allows Mercedes car buyers to keep warranties for their
vehicles from being nullified if they install after-market
parts.
Huang said Zhongsheng and Carlsson, which operates out of an
historic 19th century manor house, plan to establish a small
chain of Mercedes-Carlsson retailers in China to sell
super-luxury Carlsson-customized Mercedes cars.
They also plan to establish manufacturing facilities within
China to produce Carlsson customization accessories and kits for
brands that Zhongsheng represents, Huang said in an interview
earlier this week in Beijing.
The Beijing-based auto retail group currently has 140 stores
and markets cars for an array of foreign brands that include
Lexus, Volvo, Porsche, Toyota and Nissan, in addition to
Mercedes.
China's vehicle customizing sector is so new that few
companies track sales, making it difficult to assess the
market's size, although anecdotal evidence of its promise is
easy to see on big-city streets.
Driving through Shanghai and Beijing, Huang said observers
can spot a BMW crossover painted matte pink or screaming
metallic frog green and a Chery QQ with a Garfield cartoon theme
as well as Mercedes and BMWs with tinted windows and customized
wheels.
According to Beijing-based market research firm
Sinotrust, about 90 percent of 1,237 car owners contacted in a
recent survey indicated interest in purchasing accessories,
while about 53 percent noted a desire to do so to "express their
personal taste."
($1 = 6.3447 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Matt Driskill)