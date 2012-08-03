BEIJING/HONG KONG Aug 3 Senior executives of Chinese battery and car producer BYD Co. were among investors who sold 2.3 percent of the company's shares in the past month, adding to the gloom about its recovery prospects in the near term.

Data from the Shenzhen stock exchange showed 54.54 million shares worth 868.93 million yuan ($138 million) were offloaded between July 1 and Aug. 3.

Zhang Xin, an analyst with Guotai Junan Securities, said BYD was going through difficult times and the share sale was not a surprise.

"The car market is slowing, its cell phone business is not in good shape, and its solar energy business is in the red. It shouldn't have diversified into so many fields in the first place." Zhang said.

Pessimism over the company's outlook has been growing in recent months, in part because its automobile business has been struggling.

Growth in Chinese automobile sales slowed in the first half of 2012 to 2.99 percent from 3.4 percent in the year-before period and 48 percent in the first half of 2010.

Shares in BYD closed up 0.77 percent in Shenzhen on Friday and were down 1.5 percent in Hong Kong. The stock fell 28 percent in Shenzhen in July and 9 percent in Hong Kong for the same month.

The firm, part-owned by investor Warren Buffett, said in a statement that the number of shared sold by its executives accounted for "less than 10 percent" of their overall holdings. The statement was issued originally on Aug. 1.

"Only a few company executives sold a small amount of shares for family and personal reasons," said Veronica Jiang, a BYD spokeswoman in Shenzhen where the company is headquartered.

That was "not because they were pessimistic about BYD's outlook," she said. (Additional Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by David Cowell)