DETROIT Jan 27 General Motors Co is
reconsidering its emerging-market strategy, Chief Executive Dan
Akerson said in an interview, in remarks that could dent the
international ambitions of its Chinese partner, SAIC Motor Corp
.
Top executives of the global automaker had begun indicating
about three years ago that it would use SAIC, which produces
affordable no-frills cars in joint ventures with GM, as its
preferred partner to expand into emerging markets worldwide.
But in recent months, GM has been looking to also partner
with France's PSA Peugeot Citroen, not only in Europe where the
U.S. auto maker is trying to fix its troubled Opel unit but also
in Russia and Latin America.
"Our first obligation to one another is to fix our European
operations, and potential exists - and it's a real potential -
for other areas where they operate and we operate too," Akerson
said in a recent interview in Detroit.
"It doesn't mean that we cannot have a relationship in
another part of the world," he added, noting PSA lacked scale in
Latin America and that "we could help one another" there.
Asked if SAIC would be GM's sole partner globally, Akerson
said: "I don't have an answer to that question right now. That's
a work in progress."
His comments are the clearest sign yet that GM is hedging
its bet on SAIC as it builds its strategy for emerging markets,
which offer the fastest sales growth and, according to
Jakarta-based auto consultant Michael Dunne, account for more
than half of the 81 million vehicles purchased worldwide each
year.
SAIC, one of China's biggest auto makers, is keen to become
a major global brand, using its strength in building vehicles as
cheap as $4,500 as a platform to tackle emerging markets in Asia
and beyond. It also makes cars for joint venture brands in China
with Volkswagen and its own brands such as Roewe.
The GM-SAIC venture began in 2010 to export Chevy Sail
compacts designed and made in China to Chile and Peru. It also
exports Chinese-made Wuling microvans and in most cases uses
GM's dealer networks to sell the vans in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru
and Egypt, according to GM, though the volumes are relatively
small.
A SAIC spokeswoman declined to comment on Akerson's comments
but said, in relation to partnerships generally: "Like in any
good marriage, the most important thing for a successful
partnership is to communicate everything, including what we can
do and what we cannot do, always with respect."
DIVIDING THE WORLD
Akerson's remarks indicate GM is now trying to divide the
emerging world between its two partners. SAIC in Asian markets
outside China and PSA in Russia and Latin America - though GM
and PSA do not yet have specific emerging-market projects.
He said Southeast Asia and India were "a natural for SAIC"
and that GM was indeed in talks with SAIC to establish a
manufacturing and sales joint venture in Indonesia.
He described the Chinese firm as GM's foremost Asia partner
and dismissed the notion that GM and PSA, which also operates in
China, could cooperate in the world's biggest auto market.
"China is China and that's SAIC. We're not going to
jeopardise our relationship with SAIC," Akerson said.
GM, which first formed a manufacturing and sales joint
venture with SAIC in 1997 to gain access to China, began
signalling the importance of SAIC as a global partner in late
2009 when it announced the pair was forming a venture to produce
and market their Chinese-made Wuling-branded micro vans as Chevy
cars in India.
In 2011, Akerson said China was central to GM's global
strategy and described its joint venturs with SAIC as among its
keys to success, "not just in China but globally".
However, GM's Shanghai-based spokeswoman, Lori Arpin, denied
that the partnership with SAIC was ever meant to be exclusive.
"While we highly value our partnership with SAIC, it has
never been our intention to partner with them exclusively," she
said in an emailed response to questions.
In expanding outside China, there are already signs of
change in the GM-SAIC relationship.
In October, SAIC passed up an opportunity to significantly
boost capital in the India joint venture, which was marred by
sales declines and a delay in key products - a choice that cut
SAIC's stake in the venture to 9 percent from 50 percent.
In December, SAIC said it would make and sell cars in
Thailand by teaming up with Thai firm CP Group Co Ltd, not GM.
TARGETING INDONESIA
Akerson said SAIC's cold feet in India and move in Thailand
did not cause GM any heartache, saying the partnership was
excellent, "like a good marriage".
"We are going to see things differently from time to time,
but going forward we will be aligned and we will grow together,"
he said, adding that GM believed in India's long-term potential
while SAIC became a little nervous over short-term returns.
GM's India car sales fell 21 percent in the six months to
end-September from a year earlier, according to data from the
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Overall industry car
sales dipped 0.3 percent in the same period.
On the Thai deal, Akerson said SAIC had "vetted it all out
with us beforehand".
GM's international operations chief, Tim Lee, said in a
separate interview that exploring partnerships with a variety of
carmakers would be important in meeting what he described as the
auto industry's "insatiable appetite to find great low-cost
products" for emerging markets.
"Just add up the R&D budgets of the top 10 OEMs (auto
makers), and it is a staggering number. It is twice as much as
what's needed. If there could be more collaboration, it would be
an effective way to solve incremental problems," Lee said.
For SAIC and GM, the next emerging-market target is
Indonesia, a country of about 240 million people with a young
population and burgeoning economy where Japan's Toyota
and affailiate Daihatsu control 60 percent of the auto
market
"It's not like Toyota has a right to that level of share,"
Lee said. "I think they're actually vulnerable," he said,
referring in part to the untapped segment for super low-cost
micro-cars and vans that sell for well under $10,000.
"Our portfolio of products we have sitting there in China is
in some ways perfect for what we want to do in Indonesia."
