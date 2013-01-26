* Pays $900 mln for 45 pct stake in JV
* JV would have pro forma market share in China of 16 pct in
heavy trucks
* China truck market is world's biggest
By Norihiko Shirouzu and Simon Johnson
BEIJING/STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 Sweden's Volvo
said it will surpass Daimler as the
world's biggest maker of heavy trucks after agreeing to set up a
joint venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co..
Volvo will pay 5.6 billion yuan ($900 million) for a 45
percent stake in the JV, giving it access to China where it
currently has only a minor presence.
China was ... "a little bit of a missing link in our global
strategy for ...Volvo trucks," Volvo CEO Olof Persson said in a
conference call with analysts and journalists. "With this
agreement ...we get a major foothold and share in the world's
largest truck market."
The two firms will form a new venture called Dongfeng
Commercial Vehicles after the Chinese firm buys Japan's Nissan
Motor Co. out from their joint venture in medium and
heavy-duty trucks.
Dongfeng is the world's second largest producer of
heavy-duty trucks and China's biggest with total sales of
186,000 in 2011.
About 142,000 were produced by the part of the company that
will be included in the joint venture, which would have had a
roughly 16 percent share in the Chinese heavy-duty truck market
and a 17 percent share in medium-sized trucks in 2011.
Volvo had sales of around 180,000 vehicles in 2011. Market
leader Daimler had sales of around 436,000 in 2011, but that
figure includes light trucks.
GROWTH
With European and U.S. markets depressed due to the global
slowdown, truck makers have been looking to emerging markets to
boost growth and profitability.
During 2012, the Chinese market for heavy-duty trucks
totalled around 636,000 vehicles with a further 290,000
medium-sized vehicles.
Volvo reckons the European and North American truck markets
to be flat in 2013 at around 230,000 and 250,000 vehicles,
respectively.
Volvo said the deal would mean cost savings from cooperation
in transmissions, engines and the development of future
technology and the companies would also benefit from pooling
purchasing in China.
The Swedish company already has a small joint venture with
Dongfeng which it acquired when it bought UD Trucks from Japan's
Nissan in 2007.
That joint venture, DND, assembles UD trucks manufactured in
Japan. Volvo also sells a small number of trucks in China under
its own brand.
According to Volvo's annual report, sales of the earlier
joint venture and exports of Volvo brand trucks amounted to
around 1,900 units in 2011.
The company, however, is no stranger to China and Volvo
Construction Equipment is the leading player in country in wheel
loaders and excavators.
Volvo said completion of the transaction is subject to
conditions including approval of relevant anti-trust agencies
and Chinese authorities.
($1 = 6.2205 Chinese yuan)
