By Norihiko Shirouzu
| BEIJING July 4
BEIJING July 4 Toyota and its dealers are
quietly manoeuvring to allay risks from periodic eruptions of
anti-Japan sentiment in China, even as recent sales data suggest
a slow but steady recovery for Japanese automakers since the
latest flare-up last year.
China sales for Toyota Motor Corp and other
Japanese car makers tumbled after a territorial dispute between
Beijing and Tokyo sparked an outbreak of anti-Japanese protests
in September last year.
Trade and diplomatic ties between Asia's two biggest
economies are prone to sporadic disruptions, a legacy of the
lingering bitterness from Japan's wartime occupation of large
parts of northeastern China.
As a result, some executives at Toyota's China unit are
considering the merit of focusing its sales effort, at least in
the shorter term, on southern China, where anti-Japanese
sentiment is historically weaker.
In the south, sales of Japanese cars have all but recovered
to pre-September levels "as if nothing happened", a senior
Toyota executive in Beijing said.
"Our feeling is why spend money to overcome the bias against
Japanese products in northern China?" the executive said.
"We could get more bang out of that same money by focusing
on southern China where we already have a (relatively) good will
towards Toyota and Lexus."
Asked about such a move, a Toyota spokesman said it was
focusing on the quality of it products.
"The bottom line: the best thing for us as an auto maker to
do in China, and in any market for that matter, is to keep
making efforts to come up as quickly as possible with the kind
of cars consumers deem desirable and want to embrace," Toyota's
Beijing-based spokesman, Takanori Yokoi, said.
LOOKING TO EUROPE
Meanwhile, Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd., one of
China's biggest retail-distributors of Toyota and Lexus brand
cars, has been trying to cut its reliance on Japanese brands by
focusing more on European brands such as Mercedes-Benz and Audi
.
The Dalian-based dealer group's strategy is to up the pace
of expansion of dealerships selling European cars, while pausing
for a while on Japanese brand store openings.
Since last September it has opened two Jaguar Land Rover
outlets, and the group's chairman, Huang Yi, said this week two
more Jaguar Land Rover stores were under construction and it was
applying for rights to open "a few more".
Since last year, Hong Kong-listed Zhongsheng has also opened
two new Audi outlets and another two dealers selling Volvo cars.
The moves are aimed in part at addressing the concerns of
some investors about "over-exposure" to Japanese brands, which
have caused the company's share price to trade on a weaker note
since last year.
"We're not de-emphasising Japanese brands; we will continue
to stick with them because in the longer-term we believe
Japanese brands like Toyota and Lexus give us good profitable
business," group chairman Huang told Reuters in an interview.
Zhongsheng operates a total of 162 stores and is one of
China's biggest retail auto distributors. It currently has 48
Toyota and 12 Lexus stores across China and runs Nissan
and Honda stores, among other Japanese brands.
Roughly half of its profit comes from selling cars from
Toyota and Lexus, where it was expanding until 2011, with the
bulk of the rest coming from Mercedes-Benz and other European
brands.
"What we're doing, instead, is we're opening more stores
selling European brands, like Jaguar Land Rover and Audi to
increase the Euro share in our portfolio of brands," Huang said.
SLOW RECOVERY
Sales in China by Japan's big-three auto makers last month
were mixed, reflecting a slow but steady recovery of sales since
late last year when volume fell nearly 50 percent year-on-year
in some months for some brands.
For Japanese auto makers, the best defence might be to
reduce their exposure to China and expand business in other
fast-growing markets such as Indonesia, India and Brazil.
And that is precisely what Toyota appears to be doing,
slowing the pace of investment in China while accelerating it
elsewhere.
Toyota and its group companies pledged late last year to
spend an additional $1.2 billion in manufacturing capacity and
other capital investments in Indonesia. The firm also said on
Monday it plans to beef up its presence in Myanmar, Cambodia and
Kenya as part of its broader effort to generate about half of
global sales from emerging markets.
Within China, the senior Toyota executive said a focus on
the south made sense because the company has a major production
base in the southern province of Guangdong and sales of its cars
have always been strong in the region.
Moreover, consumers in southern China tend to take cues in
consumption from Hong Kong, which has long shown a preference
for Japanese brands and products, the executive said. Toyota is
still weighing its strategic options, however, and has not made
any definitive moves yet.
Toyota had, in fact, been planning a marketing push last
year to overcome a bias against Japanese products in the eastern
province of Shandong, one of China's biggest auto-purchasing
provinces.
The Toyota executive, who declined to be named because of
the sensitivity of the subject, said the company never
implemented the marketing campaign because of anti-Japan
demonstrations that swept Shandong and elsewhere.
Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consulting firm
Automotive Foresight, said a possible shift by Toyota and other
Japanese brands to focus their sales and marketing resources on
southern China was a "natural strategy" given their
manufacturing presence in Guangdong.
Still, "longer term they still have to be a player in
northern markets, as provinces such as Shandong and Sichuan are
poised to displace Guangdong as China's biggest auto-purchasing
provinces", Zhang added.