BEIJING, June 14 Nissan Motor Co and its Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor Co. plan to build a 5 billion yuan ($785 million) car plant in northeastern China's Dalian, a person with knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Thursday.

The source said the plant, which will make SUVs, sedans and MPVs, would have initial annual capacity of 25,000 cars when it begins production in 2014 and that would rise to as much as 240,000 by 2017.

Nissan, the largest Japanese automaker in China, operates a vehicle manufacturing plant with state auto group Dongfeng Motor Group Co. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)