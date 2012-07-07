(Adds Nissan executives)
By Norihiko Shirouzu and Fang Yan
BEIJING, July 7 Nissan Motor Co.'s
luxury brand Infiniti is bracing for a tough start in China,
even as it opened a high-profile "flagship plus" store in
Beijing and pledged to beef up its presence in China.
Nissan - Japan's second largest auto maker after Toyota
Motor Corp. by volume - is aiming to sell 100,000
Infinity cars by 2016, up from the 19,000 last year, according
to two Nissan executives who spoke on condition of anonymity.
That represents one-fifth of the vehicles Infiniti is
targeting to sell globally by 2016.
Nissan's chief executive Carlos Ghosn said earlier this year
the company was aiming to take a 10-percent share of China's
luxury vehicle market by 2016, more than tripling the brand's
current market share in China.
Still, the two Nissan executives said late on Friday that
Infiniti will likely have to hunker down for the next two years,
or until local production of some Infiniti vehicles start in
2014.
That's because imported cars, including Infiniti models
Nissan currently sells in China, are heavily taxed, and that
makes it difficult for the brand to compete with some of the
competitively priced cars from its German rivals like Audi, BMW
and Mercedes-Benz, all of which produce cars in China.
"Until then, we have no way of boosting volume
significantly, and our sales volume will have to remain
relatively small," one of the two executives said.
Both executives said the Japanese yen's historic strength
was also holding back their China business.
One of the executives said higher-margin cars like the beefy
Infiniti QX full-size sport-utility vehicle and the FX car-SUV
crossover were faring OK, but that "in most cases" Infiniti was
not making money on other smaller models.
The Infinity brand was launched in China in 2007.
Allen Lu, general manager of Nissan's Infiniti business unit
in China, told reporters on Friday at the opening of the Beijing
super showroom that Infiniti planned to more than double the
number of its Chinese outlets to between 140-160 over the next
four years.
"We will be building mostly full-service dealerships in
smaller cities, but will open some small outlets in major cities
like Beijing," Lu said.
This year Infiniti is aiming to double sales to about 28,500
cars in China, but that is still a fraction of the more than
300,000 cars Audi AG sold in 2011.
Since late last year, some luxury brands, including
Mercedes-Benz, have been cutting prices to push up their volume
amid a market slowdown.
Lu said Infiniti would not become embroiled in a price war.
"Under the current (environment), we need to maintain a
stable price and volume. In other words, I'd rather be giving up
some volume than blindly pursuing more market share," he said.
