BEIJING May 9 Car sales in China rose 12.5 percent in April from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Wednesday.

In March, a total of 1.28 million sedans, SUVs, MPVs and mini vans were sold in the country, CAAM said. That compared with 1.4 million sold in March.

China's once-booming car market grew by 5.2 percent last year, a significant cooling from the respective 33 percent and 53 percent rises in 2010 and 2009.

The slowdown has been attributed to a raft of factors, from the end of tax incentives for small cars to local authorities' efforts to combat ever-worsening traffic congestion in major cities, such as Beijing.