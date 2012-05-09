BEIJING May 9 Car sales in China rose 12.5
percent in April from a year
earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers
(CAAM) said on Wednesday.
In March, a total of 1.28 million sedans, SUVs, MPVs and mini
vans were sold in the country, CAAM said. That compared with 1.4
million sold in March.
China's once-booming car market grew by 5.2 percent last
year, a significant cooling from the respective 33 percent and
53 percent rises in 2010 and 2009.
The slowdown has been attributed to a raft of factors, from
the end of tax incentives for small cars to local authorities'
efforts to combat ever-worsening traffic congestion in major
cities, such as Beijing.