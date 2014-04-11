Britain's FTSE edges down, scores worst week in over five months
* WS Atkins hits all-time high on Canadian buyout (Adds details, closing prices)
April 11 China's vehicle sales grew 6.6 percent in March, an industry association said on Friday, as foreign brands such as Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp posted solid growth in the world's biggest car market. China sold 2.17 million vehicles in March, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). China's auto market grew 18 percent in February and 6 percent in January. CAAM has forecast the market would grow 8-10 percent this year, slowing from last year's 13.9 percent pace. In March, Ford's China sales grew 28 percent while Toyota's China sales rose 19 percent. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI)
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappucino.