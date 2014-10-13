BEIJING Oct 13 China's September vehicle sales totaled 1.98 million units, up 2.5 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Monday.

During the first nine months of 2014, China's vehicle sales rose 7.0 percent from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) told a press conference in Beijing.

CAAM has forecast that the market will expand 8.3 percent this year, slowing from last year's 13.9 percent pace.

In September, Japanese carmakers Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd both posted their third consecutive monthly decline in China sales, registering decreases of 20 percent and 23 percent respectively.

Nissan attributed the decline to increased competition while Honda said dealers had been clearing inventory ahead of the launch of two new models later this year.

Sales of German brands have continued to be robust. Premium carmaker BMW posted a 17.9 percent growth during the first nine months while Daimler AG's Mercedes Benz said its China sales jumped 30.5 percent in September.

Volkswagen AG's premium brand Audi posted a 13 percent increase in China sales in September.

