BEIJING Oct 13 China's September auto sales
rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier, its slowest pace in 19
months, dragged down by sluggish sales of commercial vehicles
such as trucks, an industry association said on Monday.
Vehicles sales totaled 1.98 million units last month, the
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) told a
press conference in Beijing. Passenger vehicle sales rose 6.4
percent while commercial vehicle sales slumped 16 percent.
During the first nine months of 2014, China's vehicle sales
rose 7.0 percent from a year earlier.
CAAM has forecast that the market will expand 8.3 percent
this year, slowing from last year's 13.9 percent pace.
"China already has a huge auto market, and with more cities
expected to restrict auto sales to fight pollution, it's natural
for growth to slow down," said Li Xiangfeng, an analyst at
Shanghai-based consultancy ISE.
"The market cannot grow at double-digit pace forever," he
said, adding that the slump in commercial vehicle sales might be
cased by a slowing economy.
In September, Japanese carmakers Nissan Motor Co Ltd
and Honda Motor Co Ltd both posted their third
consecutive monthly decline in China sales, registering
decreases of 20 percent and 23 percent respectively.
Nissan attributed the decline to sluggish sales of
commercial vehicles and increased competition while Honda said
dealers had been clearing inventory ahead of the launch of two
new models later this year.
On the other hand, sales of German brands have continued to
be robust. Premium carmaker BMW posted a 17.9 percent
growth during the first nine months while Daimler AG's
Mercedes Benz said its China sales jumped 30.5
percent in September.
Volkswagen AG's premium brand Audi posted a 13
percent increase in China sales in September.
