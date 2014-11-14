BEIJING Nov 14 China's October vehicle sales
totaled 1.99 million units, up 2.8 percent from a year earlier,
an industry association said on Friday.
That compares with monthly growth of 2.5 percent in
September and 4.0 percent in August.
During the first 10 months of 2014, China's vehicle sales
rose 6.6 percent from a year earlier, the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) told a press conference in
Beijing.
CAAM's head Dong Yang told Reuters last month that this
year's growth may halve to around 7 percent from last year's
13.9 percent pace.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing
by Kazunori Takada)