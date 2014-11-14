* Some 1.99 mln vehicles sold in October
* U.S., European automakers make gains, Japanese rivals lose
BEIJING Nov 14 China's auto market grew at a
sluggish pace of 2.8 percent in October, with U.S. and European
carmakers expanding solidly at the expense of Japanese rivals.
Slower economic growth has in turn affected the car market,
and China's auto industry association head Dong Yang told
Reuters last month that 2014 vehicle sales may climb just 7
percent, much slower than last year's 13.9 percent pace.
Some 1.99 million new vehicles were sold last month, the
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said. For the year
to end-October, China's vehicle sales rose 6.6 percent from the
same period a year ago.
General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen
AG have outpaced industry growth so far this year.
But Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
trimmed their China growth forecasts this month after
four consecutive months of sales declines, with Japanese
automakers suffering in part from tensions between Beijing and
Tokyo.
GM on Thursday sold its 3 millionth vehicle in China in
2014, reaching the milestone a month earlier than last year. The
figure represents about one sixth of total vehicle sales in
China.
"We expect to launch 60 new or refreshed vehicles through
2018," GM's China President Matt Tsien said in a statement.
Volkswagen, which competes with GM for the top spot in
China, last week started building a new plant in East China that
will make 300,000 vehicles a year upon completion.
The German carmaker is aiming for double-digit growth in
China and is adding one dealership in the country almost every
day.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing
by Kazunori Takada and Edwina Gibbs)