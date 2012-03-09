(Adds analysts, executive's comments, details)
* Feb sales up 26.5 pct from year ago
* Market likely to stabilise on demand in lower-tier cities
* SAIC, Ford sanguine on outlook, Changan more cautious
* GM, Ford, Nissan rebound strongly, SAIC, Dongfeng also
shine
By Fang Yan and Ken Wills
BEIJING, March 9 February car sales in
China rose 26.5 percent from a year earlier, rebounding strongly
from a slump in the previous month as automakers and dealerships
resumed normal operations after the lunar new year holidays.
However, sales in the first two months still slipped 4.4
percent from the year-ago-level, reflecting the impact
of the holidays that sometimes fall in January and sometimes in
February. Industry observers typically look at the two-month
combined figure to gauge the state of the industry.
"The first two months aren't that impressive. But we can't
jump to the conclusion that demand is starting to fall off,"
said Sheng Ye, associate research director at industry
consultancy Ipsos' Greater China region.
"There is still a lot of untapped potential in third- or
fourth-tier cities where many people have yet to buy the first
car in their life," Ye said.
China's 15-day Spring Festival holidays marking the lunar
new year are the country's most important holiday period, and
most companies shut down for about a week so workers can return
to their hometowns to celebrate with relatives.
Analysts cited the holidays as the reason behind a nearly 24
percent fall of the car market in January, the steepest monthly
decline in more than two years.
In February, a total of 1.21 million sedans, sport utility
vehicles and multi-purpose vehicles were sold in the country,
the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on
Friday.
That compared with 1.16 million cars sold in January,
according to CAAM.
A comparatively low year-ago monthly tally of 967,200 cars
also pushed up February's growth rate, other analysts noted.
Industry observers expect the market to continue to
stabilise in the coming months, thanks to solid demand in
smaller cities that are replacing big urban centers in the
coastal areas as the major growth catalyst.
Beijing's relentless effort to temper run-away home prices
is also seen by some analysts as a positive factor for the auto
industry.
"Many home buyers are holding on to their money in
anticipation of a bigger fall of property prices," said Jenny
Gu, a manager at LMC Automotive's China operations. "If they
don't buy new apartments, they buy new cars."
LMC expects passenger car sales to rise nearly 10.9 percent
in 2012.
OPTIMIST VS PESSIMIST
Some industry executives, including Chen Hong, president of
top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp, and David
Schoch, chairman and CEO of Ford Motor's China operations,
have a sanguine outlook.
SAIC's Chen expects the market to gain 7-8 percent this
year, triple the year-ago level. Ford, which unveiled a $490
million new China plant late last month, is betting the market
will gain 5-10 percent annually in the coming years.
"There are tremendous opportunities in China," said Schoch.
"I am very comfortable with where we are in terms of matching
capacity and demand as we move forward."
Zhang Baolin, president of Chongqing Changan Automobile Co
, however, forecast a moderate climb of 3 percent.
In the United States, auto sales rose nearly 16 percent in
February and the annual sales rate leapt to its best level in
four years, thanks largely to rising consumer confidence and
upbeat U.S. economic data.
In Japan, car sales jumped in February as government efforts
to revive domestic sales and replenished inventories drew buyers
into showrooms. ID:nL4E8E13LY]
MAJOR TURNAROUND
General Motor's China sales jumped 30.4 percent year
on year in February, reversing a rare monthly decline in
January.
Ford Motor's delivery rose 28 percent, turning around
from a 41 percent plunge in the previous month.
Nissan Motor's China venture saw its sales jump
48.2 percent, recovering strongly from a 20 percent fall in
January.
Major Chinese auto groups SAIC and Dongfeng Motor Group Co
, which rely heavily on their foreign partners to dress
up balance sheets, also got a boost.
Dongfeng, which counts Nissan among others as its partner,
reported a monthly gain of 39.7 percent. Sales at SAIC, a
long-time ally of GM and Volkswagen, rose nearly 30
percent.
"We have been outpacing the market in the past years," said
SAIC president Chen. "We will do it again this year."
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)