BEIJING Dec 7 Passenger vehicle sales in China
rose 14.9 percent in November from a year earlier, according to
the official English-language newspaper China Daily said on
Saturday, quoting the the China Passenger Car Association.
Passenger vehicle sales for the first 11 months climbed 17.1
percent to 15.4 million units, meaning full year growth will be
at least 15 percent, China Daily reported, quoting the
association's data, released on Friday.
In October, total vehicle sales, which include sales of both
passenger cars and commercial vehicles, in the world's biggest
automobile market rose 20.3 percent from a year earlier,
according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers
(CAAM).
November's growth reflects a recovery in China's economy,
but was also aided by a low year-ago base, when a flare-up in
anti-Japanese sentiment triggered by a territorial dispute
between the two countries slashed sales of Japanese cars.
CAAM will report China's overall vehicle sales for November
on Tuesday.
In 2012, China's vehicle sales grew 4.3 percent due to a
slowing economy and weakness in sales of Japanese cars.
