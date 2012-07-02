BEIJING, July 2 Chinese auto stocks fell steeply
on Monday after Guangzhou became China's fourth city to put a
cap on annual car sales to help ease worsening traffic gridlock.
Shares of SAIC Motor Corp slumped 9.0 percent in
morning trade, while Guangzhou Automobile dropped
8.1 percent. FAW Car's shares were down 4.9 percent,
while Changan Automobile, a partner of Ford Motor Co
fell 2.5 percent.
SAIC has joint ventures with General Motors and
Volkswagen AG, while Guangzhou Auto partners with
Honda Motor and Toyota Motor.
Over the weekend, the Guangzhou city government decided to
only allow 120,000 new cars to be registered over a one-year
trial period, or 10,000 cars a month, the official Xinhua news
agency said.
The measure, effective Sunday, makes Guangzhou the fourth
Chinese city, after Shanghai, Beijing and Guiyang, to limit car
sales in an attempt to reduce traffic congestion and improve air
quality.
Beijing started capping new car ownership at 20,000 a month
in January last year to tackle the city's chronic traffic
gridlock. The move slowed the pace of traffic congestion, even
though it still allows nearly a quarter of a million new cars
each year, and was cited as a drag on China's falling car sales.
China's once red-hot car market is slowing under the weight
of a cooling economy, among other factors. It is expected to
grow by a single digit percentage figure in 2012 for a second
year in a row, the slowest back-to-back growth since the sector
took off in the late 1990s.