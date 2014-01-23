BEIJING Jan 23 U.S. battery carmaker Tesla
Motors Inc has unveiled what it describes as a
"competitive" pricing strategy for China aimed at kick-starting
sales in the world's biggest auto market, where demand for
luxury cars has been booming.
The Palo Alto, California-based company said on Thursday
that a version of the Tesla Model S, a sleek all-electric
battery car which sells for $81,070 in the United States, would
retail for 734,000 yuan ($121,300) in China after shipping costs
and import duty and other taxes. The company was referring to a
Model S with an 85 kilowatt-hour battery pack.
Global luxury automakers have been accused by Chinese state
media outlets and others of reaping exorbitant profits selling
imported cars often for twice or three times the price they
charge in the United States and Europe.
That accusation followed investigations last year by China's
central government into how foreign companies in other sectors
price their goods in the country.
"This pricing structure is something of a risk for Tesla,"
Tesla said in a statement. "If we were to follow standard
industry practice, we could get away with charging twice as much
for the Model S in China as we do in the U.S."
"We know that our competitors will try to convince Chinese
consumers that our relatively lower price tag means the Model S
is a lesser car, when the real reason their car costs more is
that they make double the profit per car in China compared to
the United States or Europe." Tesla said.
Tesla began taking reservations for the Model S and its
upcoming product called the Model X in China last August and has
since opened a store in Beijing.
The company has said delivery was expected some time this
year.