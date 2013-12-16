SHANGHAI Dec 16 China's northern city of
Tianjin will restrict issuance of new car licences, the latest
city to clamp down on car ownership in a bid to ease traffic
congestion and combat air pollution.
The city government will issue new plates via auction and
lottery from Monday, it said in a notice posted on its website
on Sunday.
It will also introduce a quota system similar to Beijing's
traffic restriction scheme, which allows cars access to the city
on certain days depending on the last digit of their plates,
the official Xinhua news agency quoted Miao Hongwei, head of the
city's traffic management bureau, as saying.
The capital Beijing, infamous for its choking smog,
announced last month it will slash the city's new car sales
quota by almost 40 percent next year.
Other major cities such as Shanghai and Guangzhou have also
implemented measures to restrict car ownership.
The Chinese government has announced many plans to fight
pollution over the years but the country's manufacturing base
and heavy dependency on coal for energy continues to dog efforts
to clean up the smog that has enveloped many cities.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada and
Jacqueline Wong)