BEIJING, Sept 26 Eleven Chinese ministries and
government agencies are test-driving China-made electric cars
and more will follow suit, state news agency Xinhua said, in the
latest show of state support for the country's fledging green
vehicle industry.
Staff at the ministries will drive a fleet of 23 electric
cars from Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co Ltd and Anhui
Jianghuai Automobile Co, or JAC Motors, as their
official vehicles in a one-year trial, Xinhua said on Wednesday.
Beijing has been providing heavy subsidies in a drive to
develop the electric car market in China, the world's largest
auto market and also the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse
gases.
But sales remain dismal due to high battery costs and a lack
of charging facilities. Experts also say electric cars lack mass
market appeal because they are either too costly or not stylish
enough for the rich.
Ministries testing the cars include China's powerful
economic planner, the National Development and Reform
Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the
Ministry of Culture.
More government units will join the trial, Xinhua said,
without elaborating.
Beijing's latest show of support for Chinese car makers
comes as Japanese automakers including Toyota Motor Corp
and Nissan Motor Co cut back production in
China following anti-Japan protests.
