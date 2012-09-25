Sept 26 Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan
Motor Co Ltd will cut production in China as rising
anti-Japan sentiment in the country hurt sales, the Nikkei said.
Sino-Japanese relations deteriorated sharply this month
after Japan bought an uninhabited group of islands in the East
China Sea from their private owner, sparking protests across
China and disrupting production at several Japanese-owned
plants.
Toyota will shut its mainstay Chinese plant in Guangdong
province, scheduled to close for eight days from Sunday for
national holidays, for an additional four days from Wednesday,
the Nikkei said.
The facility, which can manufacture 30,000 vehicles a month
when running two shifts, will operate only the day shift when it
resumes production on Oct. 8, the business daily said.
Nissan will suspend production at three plants from
Thursday, three days earlier than scheduled, the paper said.
The shutdowns are expected to reduce the companies' combined
output by more than 20,000 units in September, the business
daily said.