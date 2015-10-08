BEIJING Oct 8 China will require automakers to
publish technical information on vehicle repair and spare parts
from next year, a government statement said on Thursday, a move
aimed at curbing anti-trust behaviour by car dealers in the
world's largest auto market.
The information, which would include repair manuals and
spare part catalogues, would make it easier for consumers and
independent repair shops to fix cars, analysts said, putting
pressure on official car dealerships to cut prices on repairs
and parts at a time when sales of new cars have come to a
standstill.
"This is a countermeasure to try to make original dealership
prices more affordable to the consumers," said Yale Zhang,
Shanghai-based managing director at Automotive Foresight.
Such detailed information would make it easier for
third-party repair shops to identify suppliers and source parts
directly, Zhang added.
The new policy, announced in a joint statement from eight
government ministries and departments, is the latest in a series
of measures China has taken to crack down on price fixing in
spare parts and repairs after fining several automakers since
2014 including Daimler AG and Nissan Motor.
The monopoly crackdown is one of the key factors putting
pressure on profits from repairs, at a time when companies like
BMW AG are looking to after-sales to supplement
slumping profits from new cars.
Prices of spare parts and repairs in China can often be
several times more expensive than other markets.
Auto sales in China were flat in the first eight months of
the year and could drop this year for the first time since the
market took off in the late 1990s.
Average per customer revenue from after-sales services
dipped to 3,480 yuan ($546) this year from 4,288 yuan last year
for luxury car brands and to 1,558 yuan from 1,710 yuan for the
mass market segment, according to a study by J.D. Power &
Associates released in July.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)