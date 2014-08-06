(Adds analyst quote, more details)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING Aug 6 China's antitrust
regulator said on Wednesday it would punish Audi and Chrysler
for monopoly practices, potentially paving the way for the
automakers to be fined up to 10 percent of their domestic annual
sales revenue in the world's biggest car market.
Chrysler is owned by Fiat SpA while Volkswagen
owns Audi, and both are premium brands in China. The
regulator, the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC), said an ongoing investigation into the two companies
showed they had "conducted anti-competitive behaviours".
"They will be punished accordingly in the near future," NDRC
spokesman Li Pumin told a press conference in Beijing.
Audi and other global automakers have recently rushed to
change their pricing strategies in China in response to the
government investigation into the auto industry, and amid
domestic media complaints that foreign carmakers were
overcharging Chinese customers on vehicles and spare parts.
The NDRC also said it was launching a probe into
Mercedes-Benz, owned by Daimler AG, and that it had
finished investigating a dozen Japanese spare-part manufacturers
on similar anti-trust charges. The regulator did not name the
companies or give further details.
"The purpose is to maintain a sound competitive order in the
auto market and protect consumer interest," said NDRC spokesman
Li.
The China-based spokesperson for Chrysler declined to
comment. Both Audi China and Mercedes-Benz said they were
cooperating with the NDRC.
Audi says China, including Hong Kong, accounts for a third
of its global sales by volume. Chrysler's market share was not
immediately available.
The NDRC did not specify the punishment for Chrysler or
Audi. Under the six-year-old anti-monopoly law, the NDRC can
impose fines of between 1 and 10 percent of a company's revenues
for the previous year.
"NDRC would normally set a percentage of annual sales in
relevant markets as fines based on how cooperative the companies
are," said Colin Liu, a lawyer in the automotive industry.
Industry experts say automakers have too much leverage over
car dealers and auto part suppliers, enabling them to control
prices, considered as a violation of China's anti-trust laws.
"Monopolistic practices are quite rampant in the auto
industry. NDRC is first targeting imported luxury brands
because the problem is most severe in this area," said Yale
Zhang, managing director of consultancy Automotive Foresight
(Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
"It's also a warning signal to the industry. If top brands
like Audi gets punishment, others would know what to do."
Zhang said imported luxury cars in China cost, on average,
2-1/2 to three times their price in the United States. The price
difference is due to higher import duties and other taxes,
foreign carmakers have argued.
China's government has in the past few years intensified its
enforcement of the anti-monopoly law, slapping several
multinational companies, including Mead Johnson Nutrition Co
and Danone SA, with fines.
The government is also currently conducting an anti-monopoly
probe into U.S. tech giant Microsoft Corp. The
regulators also recently said U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm had a
monopoly.
