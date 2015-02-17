* Tencent messaging app has largely overtaken traditional
texting
* WeChat boasts 468 million users, vast majority in China
* Ford sees no technical, safety barriers
* Automakers racing to connect apps to car systems-Daimler
China
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, Feb 17 Ford Motor Co wants
Tencent Holdings Ltd to tailor its popular chatting
app for the firm's cars in China, as automakers in the world's
largest market vie for drivers that care about high-tech
features as much as engine size.
Rivals including Daimler and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
are also looking at ways to give drivers safe,
hands-free access to mobile apps in China, home to the world's
largest number of smartphone users. WeChat is China's most
prevalent chatting app, with about half a billion active monthly
users.
"There's a demand from our customers," David Huang, a senior
engineer who heads Ford's Asia Pacific connected services unit,
told Reuters. "People want to stay connected, stay informed and
stay entertained all the time, even when they're driving."
Ford is in talks with Tencent over the business aspects of
putting the app in its cars, Huang said. Tencent declined to
comment.
Cars are becoming a key battleground for technology industry
giants, including Google Inc and Apple Inc,
as they seek to develop a market where drivers will be online
while on the road. China could be on the front line of that
battle as predominantly first-time car buyers in the country are
also early adopters who understand more about technology than
engine specifications.
Huang said Ford envisages drivers syncing their phone to the
car's software system and controlling specific WeChat functions,
chosen by Tencent and then certified by Ford as safe, through
voice commands or limited use of buttons.
Making WeChat and other apps convenient, safe and legal to
use while driving could help automakers gain market share in
China, especially as auto sales growth eases in a slowing
economy. Yale Zhang, managing director of Shanghai-based
consultancy Automotive Foresight, said connectivity was a key
deciding factor for Chinese customers buying a car.
"Those kind of things are the fundamental things people will
consider," he added.
Many Chinese use WeChat's free voice messaging feature
instead of phone calls, holding up their smartphones like a
walkie-talkie as they speak, tap and listen to replies.
They often do that while they are driving, breaking a 2004
traffic law that bans any behaviour that hinders safe driving.
"In a car, if you had software that can sync with your
WeChat, that would be very useful," said Mao Yanan, a Beijing
resident who admits to holding her phone to use the app while
driving.
Other automakers are also eyeing apps and online services.
In August, General Motors Co and Tencent launched a
platform for GM owners to use WeChat to find a nearby dealership
or send the location of their car to a friend.
Nissan wants the app in its cars at some point, a
spokeswoman said. Daimler, which owns the Mercedes-Benz brand
popular in China, is also researching how to include apps and
services from Tencent and rivals Baidu Inc and Alibaba
Group Holding in its cars, the company's China head
Hubertus Troska said.
"The race is on, very clearly," Troska told reporters in
Beijing last week.
