(Corrects to Wednesday from Tuesday in 1st paragraph)

SHANGHAI Oct 26 China has issued a long-term roadmap for the development of autonomous driving vehicles, with the aim to commercialise highly or fully autonomous driving vehicles by as early as 2021, an official body said on Wednesday.

The 450-page roadmap, issued by the official Society of Automotive Engineers of China, lays out the blueprint for the development of the industry until 2030.

Officials said earlier this year the draft would be released to set out technical standards, including a common language for cars to communicate with each other and regulatory guidelines.

(Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell)