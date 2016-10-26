(Corrects to Wednesday from Tuesday in 1st paragraph)
SHANGHAI Oct 26 China has issued a long-term
roadmap for the development of autonomous driving vehicles, with
the aim to commercialise highly or fully autonomous driving
vehicles by as early as 2021, an official body said on
Wednesday.
The 450-page roadmap, issued by the official Society of
Automotive Engineers of China, lays out the blueprint for the
development of the industry until 2030.
Officials said earlier this year the draft would be released
to set out technical standards, including a common language for
cars to communicate with each other and regulatory guidelines.
