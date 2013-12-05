SHANGHAI Dec 5 China's state television accused
foreign carmakers of charging domestic customers more for repair
costs than in other markets, singling out Audi, Subaru and
Jaguar Land Rover Ltd in the latest of a series of programmes
targeting foreign firms.
The investigative report by China Central Television (CCTV),
aired on Wednesday evening, also said that many of the foreign
auto makers' dealers were reluctant to repair parts, often
insisting on more expensive replacements.
The programme said it was based on interviews with customers
and workers at service workshops designated by foreign
automakers.
It cited a tail door for a Land Rover model as being sold at
around 24,100 yuan ($4,000) at an official service shop,
compared with 8,500 yuan in the black market. It did not give a
comparative price in other countries or specify what it meant by
the black market.
"By setting ridiculously high prices, China has become the
'treasure bowl' for global carmakers," the report said, adding
foreign auto makers were abusing their monopoly of sales
channels.
It noted, however, that import and other duties were partly
responsible for pushing up prices.
Responding to the CCTV report, Jaguar Land Rover, owned by
India's Tata Motors Ltd, said its pricing was in line
with Chinese regulations.
"As to the component maintenance cost with imported
vehicles, JLR China has been strictly abiding by relevant laws
and regulations in China, and has determined pricing with
consideration of market conditions," Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)
China said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
A spokesman at Subaru in Tokyo, the automaker unit of Fuji
Heavy Industries Ltd, declined to comment about the
CCTV report. Officials at Audi, owned by German automaker
Volkswagen AG, said they were looking at issuing a
statement later in the day.
The report coincides with a crackdown by Chinese authorities
on what they perceive to be inflated prices and monopolistic
behaviour by companies.
The China Automobile Dealers Association told Reuters in
August that its officials were collecting data on the price of
all foreign cars sold in the country for the National
Development and Reform Commission, one of China's price
regulators.
CCTV often airs programmes targeting well-known global
companies. Earlier this year, it accused Apple Inc and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd of unfair service
practices, and Starbucks Corp for over charging.
The accuracy of some of the broadcaster's recent reports
has, however, been called into question.
Last week, China's state tax bureau said a legal
misunderstanding was behind the tussle between property
developers and CCTV after the state broadcaster reported that
the firms owe massive sums in unpaid land taxes.
The State Administration of Taxation did not directly name
CCTV but said "estimates" of huge amounts of unpaid land
appreciation taxes were not accurate.
Many bloggers on Sina Weibo, China's version of Twitter,
said the foreign carmakers were justified in charging higher
prices and the issue of higher taxes could not be ignored.
"Even though they charge so much, they sell so well," wrote
a blogger who goes by the name 'First Sunlight'.
"If they charge reasonable prices, our domestic companies
will go bankrupt. They have the ability to charge high prices."