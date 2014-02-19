(Corrects dateline to Feb 19)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING Feb 19 China's monopolies
regulator has been collecting evidence of possible
anti-competitive behaviour in the country's auto parts market,
it said on Wednesday.
Foreign carmakers were accused by Chinese state television
in December of charging customers more for repairs in China than
in other markets, leading to suggestions that the auto parts
sector could be the next target for the country's anti-monopoly
campaign.
"We have always been watching, conducting informal
investigations and collecting information ... but have not
officially set up the case," Xu Kunlin, head of the National
Development and Reform Commission's (NDRC) anti-monopoly and
price supervision bureau, told a press conference in Beijing on
Wednesday.
The NDRC has launched a number of investigations into
Chinese and foreign companies over the past year, from wine
makers to jewellers.
($1 = 6.0916 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kevin Yao; Editing by David
Goodman and Paul Tait)