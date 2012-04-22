BEIJING, April 22 China's number two automaker, Dongfeng Motor, plans to boost export sales nearly five-fold to 300,000 vehicles a year to about 10 percent of targeted total production by 2016, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Dongfeng has set up a new international marketing department and will diversify its range to meet its target, Xinhua quoted Zhou Qiang, a senior official at the state-controlled carmaker, as saying in a report published late on Saturday night.

Xinhua said Dongfeng's total 2011 production was 2.17 million vehicle units and it exported 63,800, earning the firm about $1 billion. (Reporting by Nick Edwards; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)