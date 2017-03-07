Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
BEIJING, March 7 China has recovered 2.3 billion yuan ($333 million) from companies that cheated a subsidy program to promote green energy cars, the country's Finance Minister Xiao Jie told a briefing on Tuesday.
China's central government has spent billions in subsidies to aggressively promote battery electric and plug-in hybrid cars, aiming to cut urban air pollution and encourage domestic car makers to leapfrog global competitors in automotive technology.
Last year, the finance ministry concluded its investigation into the cheating scandal, with dozens of companies eventually being named for wrongfully obtaining subsidies.
Automakers, predominantly coach bus makers, were found to have used various methods to cheat the program, including fabricating production and sales entirely, selling cars to their own leasing companies and seeking subsidies for vehicles that did not meet minimum technical requirements.
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.