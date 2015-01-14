SHANGHAI Jan 14 China is planning a new policy
package to support the growth of "green" energy vehicles,
including more charging stations and support infrastructure, the
official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.
Xinhua quoted Zeng Xiaoan, a director at the Ministry of
Finance, as saying that China would look to create a favourable
environment for the sector through fiscal policy, and would also
help to improve innovation in the sector.
China has been rolling out policies to encourage sales of
green vehicles, hoping that the industry can help the country
fight pollution and reduce the country's reliance on imported
oil.
Its support has been a boon to firms such as Warren
Buffett-backed BYD Co Ltd , the country's
biggest maker of electric vehicles.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Richard Pullin)