BEIJING Dec 11 Car production in China will
expand at nearly double this year's rate in 2016, but the
industry's capacity glut will worsen as idle production rises,
consultancy PwC said in a report.
Production of light vehicles in the world's largest auto
market is set to grow 8.2 percent year-on-year in 2016 to 25
million units, the report said. However, idle capacity will
increase by 1.5 million cars, lowering overall capacity
utilization to 66 percent.
China has vowed to tackle industrial inefficiencies with
Premier Li Keqiang saying last week that overcapacity firms
would go "under the knife." Analysts say the autos industry is
already overcapacity with domestic automakers worse off than
their foreign rivals.
Despite the end of hyper growth for car sales, China's auto
industry remains the most attractive globally even with moderate
growth, according to the PwC report, which was released to
Chinese media on Thursday.
The national automakers association chief said Thursday
sales are likely to grow around 3 percent in 2015 and 5-7
percent next year.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)