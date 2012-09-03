Sept 3 China's policy of requiring all foreign
car makers to form local joint ventures is "like opium" for
Chinese firms and is failing to foster world-class indigenous
automakers, a former minister was quoted as saying.
China eclipsed the United States as the world's largest auto
market by volume in 2009, but all the state-owned auto groups
rely heavily on their foreign partners.
"It's like opium. Once you've had it you will get addicted
forever," former machinery and industry minister, He Guangyuan,
was quoted as telling the auto channel of Yahoo.com during an
industry forum in Tianjin over the weekend.
While He no longer has influence over policy, it is
extremely rare for current and even former senior government
officials to publicly criticise an existing policy.
China officially opened its door to foreign automakers about
three decades a go, requiring each player to team up with no more
than two local partners and hold up to a 50 percent stake in the
joint venture.
All the world's major car makers are now operating through
JVs in China.
"From central authorities to local governments, everyone has
been trying hard to bring in foreign investment. But so many
years have passed and we don't even has a one brand that can be
competitive in the auto world," He said.
"I feel red-faced."
Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Honda Motor Co Ltd
and Peugeot SA collectively contributed to over 98
percent of total 2011 sales of their Chinese partner, Dongfeng
Motor Group Co Ltd.
Even domestic champion SAIC Motor Corp Ltd gets
around 60 percent of its sales from made-in-China General Motors
Co and Volkswagen AG cars.
China has now become the largest market for GM and Audi AG
among others, but shares of Chinese indigenous brands
have been losing ground steadily amid a slowing market.
As of the end of July, sales of all Chinese cars fell 5.4
percent from a year earlier despite a 7.5 percent gain in the
overall passenger car market, official data show.
Market share for indigenous sedans was 26.8 percent as of
the end of July, down from an all-time high of 30.9 percent in
2010.
Policymakers in Beijing have cajoled joint ventures into
making new brands which they hope could give the Chinese side
access to much-coveted foreign technology.
But instead of developing a car from scratch that would
allow Chinese partners to claim half the patent rights and
obtain know-how from their foreign partners, all the JVs simply
took an existing foreign car model and only made a few changes
to "create" a new JV car.
GM and SAIC's first JV car, Baojun 630, is built on old
Buick Excelle, while Dongfeng and Nissan's first Venucia car is
fashioned after Tiida.
The second Baojun car which hit the showrooms two weeks ago
is an old Chevrolet Spark with no tweaks at all. The yet-to-be
launched second Venucia is said to be Nissan's compact March.