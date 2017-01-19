BRIEF-Peptonic Medical announces additional results of completed phase 2b study
* PEPTONIC MEDICAL'S VAGINAL GEL SHOWS AN EXCELLENT SAFETY PROFILE AND REDUCES SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH URINARY INCONTINENCE
BEIJING Jan 19 Chinese electric car venture Future Mobility said on Thursday it plans to build an 11.64 billion yuan ($1.70 billion) factory in Nanjing.
The new factory will eventually have capacity to produce 300,000 cars a year. The company did not say exactly when it plans to achieve that pace of production but noted in a press release that the first phase of the plant's construction will complete by 2019.
($1 = 6.8635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING REJECTED PROPOSAL TO PROCEED WITH FILING OF A LAWSUIT AGAINST SOME OF DIRECTORS IN OFFICE DURING PERIOD OF THE CASH POOLING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)