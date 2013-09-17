BRIEF-Hyundai, Kia China sales down 52 pct in March - Yonhap
April 4 Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors sold 72,032 vehicles in China in March, down 52.2 pct from year earlier - Yonhap News Agency
SHANGHAI, Sept 17 China will partially subsidize the purchase of electric, plug-in hybrid and battery-fuelled vehicles from 2013 to 2015, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Tuesday.
The new incentive policies were published no the ministry's website. here (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to fluctuate by -45 pct to 5 pct, or to be 28.2 million yuan to 53.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (51.2 million yuan)
* Callam Weetman has joined Synlait Milk's senior leadership team as General Manager of sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: