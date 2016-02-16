UPDATE 1-Libya's NOC chief defiant in dispute with Tripoli government, Wintershall
* National production has more than tripled since last year (Updates MAY 17 story with new NOC comment on return to arbitration)
BEIJING Feb 16 China produced 16,100 new energy vehicles in January, a 144 percent increase from a year earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Tuesday.
Ninty-seven percent of the green cars produced in January qualified for a government scheme which allows certain new energy vehicles to be exempt from purchase tax, according to the statement published on the ministry website.
Automakers in China earmarked in 2015 at least 50 billion yuan ($7.68 billion) for developing and manufacturing 'new energy' vehicles, a Chinese catch-all term for electric and highly electrified cars, data compiled by Reuters shows.
The government has set a goal of annual production of 1 million new energy cars by 2020. ($1 = 6.5135 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
By Libby George and Julia Payne LONDON, May 18 Nigeria's state oil company is in the final stage of signing $6 billion worth of deals to exchange more than 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil for imported gasoline and diesel, sources with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters. The contracts, which come three months later than expected, include three more pairs of companies than last year, reflecting Nigeria's increased reliance on NNPC for fuel imports.