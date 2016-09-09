By Jake Spring
| BEIJING, Sept 9
BEIJING, Sept 9 China has accused more than 20
additional car makers, including Nissan and Hyundai
, of breaking rules on green car subsidies, according
to a state media report, widening a scandal over a $4.5 billion
annual payout programme.
On Thursday, China's Ministry of Finance punished at least
five car makers, accusing them of cheating its programme to
subsidise electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, receiving
roughly 1 billion yuan ($150 million) in illegal subsidies.
"This is a major blow to the industry and also has a large
impact on the country's policy enforcement," Xu Yanhua, a vice
secretary for the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers
told a news briefing.
The ministry said it would revoke the production licence of
Suzhou Gemsea Coach Manufacturing, while the other four firms
would be fined. The companies named included a subsidiary of
Chery Holding, owner of the seventh most popular
Chinese passenger car brand.
The scandal has cast a pall over China's drive to use
subsidies to combat heavy pollution which affects large swathes
of the country. This drive helped sales of electric and plug-in
hybrids more than quadruple last year to 331,000 vehicles.
China's official Securities Daily newspaper reported on
Friday that there was a list of an additional 20 companies who
were also found to have committed violations.
These include Japan's Nissan, South Korea's Hyundai, Geely
, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC Motor)
and a subsidiary of BYD .
Nissan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A Hyundai spokeswoman said the company was "checking with the
relevant internal departments" and would respond with comment as
soon as possible. Geely declined to comment.
A BYD spokeswoman said the firm had not received any
official notification from authorities. "Right now we do not
have any idea where the suspected list is coming from."
A spokesman for JAC Motor, which this week announced it was
exploring a potential joint venture focused on electric vehicles
with German carmaker Volkswagen AG, said the firm
did not have an immediate comment.
The subsidy cheating investigation is another blow to China
achieving a full-year sales target of 700,000 electric and
plug-in hybrid cars, said Yale Zhang, managing director of
consultancy Automotive Foresight.
Only 245,000 such cars were sold in the first eight months
of the year, according to China's automakers association.
China spent $4.5 billion last year in subsidies for such
vehicles, although it is set to gradually phase out the payments
by 2021.
($1 = 6.6635 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Additional reporting by Adam Jourdan
and Fang Cheng; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Clara
Ferreira-Marques and Edwina Gibbs)