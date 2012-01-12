BEIJING Jan 12 Car sales in China climbed 5.2 percent in 2011 from a year earlier to 14.47 million, the official China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday, slowing significantly after two consecutive years of break-neck expansion.

In December, sales came to 1.37 million cars, up 4.6 percent from a year earlier, CAAM said.

Car sales in the country gained 33 percent in 2010 and 53 percent in 2009 thanks to Beijing's stimulus measures, including tax incentives for small cars and subsidies for mini-van buyers in rural areas.

The policies were scaled back in 2010 and scrapped completely at the beginning of 2011. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)