BEIJING Nov 9 Vehicle sales in China climbed
5.3 percent in October from a year earlier, rebounding after a
decline in the previous month due to sluggish sales by Japanese
auto makers amid a territorial dispute between the two
countries.
Industry-wide vehicle sales in China, including passenger
cars and commercial vehicles, totaled 1.61 million vehicles in
October, compared with 1.62 million in September, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said in a
statement on Friday.
Vehicle sales fell 1.8 percent in September from a year
earlier, its first decline since January.
Sales in the first 10 months were up 3.6 percent
year-on-year to 15.7 million.
Analysts expect the world's biggest auto market to remain
under pressure as the ongoing stand-off between China and Japan
would keep Japanese brands, which commands 17.1 percent share of
China's passenger car market as of end of October, under
pressure.
Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and
Honda Motor Co all saw their October China sales
falling faster than compared with September.
Some foreign car makers have benefited from the fall in
sales of the Japanese rivals.
Hyundai Motor said its China sales climbed 37
percent in October from a year earlier, up from a 15 percent
rise in the previous month, General Motors Co and its
China joint ventures saw a 14 percent rise in sale last month,
up from 1.7 percent growth in
September.