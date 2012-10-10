(Corrects to first fall since Jan 2012, not Nov 2011, in
paragraph 2)
BEIJING Oct 10 Vehicle sales in China fell 1.8
percent in September from a year earlier as Japanese automakers'
sales collapsed, adding to downward pressures from a slowing
economy and rising fuel costs that have weighed on the world's
biggest auto market.
September's was the first monthly fall since January 2012,
raising the risk of a deeper slump which would harm Chinese and
foreign carmakers alike.
A territorial row between China and Japan, which spurred
violent protests in some parts of China last month as well as
calls for boycotts of Japanese products, hammered Japanese car
sales, a shift from which European and South Korean firms have
been the chief beneficiaries.
(Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)