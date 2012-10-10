(Corrects to first fall since Jan 2012, not Nov 2011, in paragraph 2)

BEIJING Oct 10 Vehicle sales in China fell 1.8 percent in September from a year earlier as Japanese automakers' sales collapsed, adding to downward pressures from a slowing economy and rising fuel costs that have weighed on the world's biggest auto market.

September's was the first monthly fall since January 2012, raising the risk of a deeper slump which would harm Chinese and foreign carmakers alike.

A territorial row between China and Japan, which spurred violent protests in some parts of China last month as well as calls for boycotts of Japanese products, hammered Japanese car sales, a shift from which European and South Korean firms have been the chief beneficiaries. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)