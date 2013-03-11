BEIJING, March 11 Vehicle sales in China, the
world's biggest auto market, rose 14.7 percent for January and
February combined from the same period a year earlier, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday.
They fell 13.6 percent in February alone, CAAM said at a
regular briefing.
Data for January and February were skewed due to the timing
of the Lunar New Year holiday, a week-long break which fell in
February this year but in January in 2012.
CAAM has said it expects overall vehicles sales this year to
grow 7 percent, a third consecutive year of single-digit growth.
Industry executives and experts believe such relatively slow
growth is likely to lead to heightened competition in the market
and cause smaller indigenous auto brands to struggle.
Vehicle sales in China rose 4.3 percent last year, up from
2.5 percent growth in 2011.