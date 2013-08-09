UPDATE 4-Marcato joins Engaged Capital to force defiant Rent-A-Center into sale
* Shares up as much as 9.4 percent (Adds Rent-A-Center's response to Marcato Capital's letter, updates shares)
BEIJING Aug 8 Vehicles sales in China rose 9.9 percent in July from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Friday.
That compares with an 11.2 percent year-on-year gain in June.
In July, automakers shipped 1.51 million passenger cars, trucks and buses to dealerships in China, CAAM said. (Reporting by Li Hui and Jonathan Standing)
* Shares up as much as 9.4 percent (Adds Rent-A-Center's response to Marcato Capital's letter, updates shares)
NEW YORK, April 10 The New York Daily News and ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism on Monday for coverage of police abuses that forced mostly poor minorities from their homes, and the Charleston Gazette-Mail won the prize for investigative reporting on the spread of painkillers in West Virginia.