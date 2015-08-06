BEIJING Aug 6 China's industry regulator
ordered car makers to investigate design flaws and hidden
dangers in the every day use of "new energy" and energy-saving
vehicles, citing incidents of wholly electric and hybrid buses
catching fire.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology requests
all automakers and relevant local governments to report back
with the results of the inspections by Oct. 20, it said in a
posting on its website on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)